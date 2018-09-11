Spectacular travel landscapes by Marcus Magnberg, a talented self-taught photographer, adventurer, and drone pilot based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Marcus focuses mainly on landscaping and street photography. He shoots a lot of architecture, nature, lifestyle, and outdoor photography. Magnberg has over 23.600 followers on Instagram and counting.

My name is Marcus, I grew up in the beautiful city of Gothenburg, Sweden. My grandfather has been a big role model my whole life, always running around with his camera and ready to capture the moment. He taught me the basics and from that day, I always try to learn new stuff every day. This is my way to express myself.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website