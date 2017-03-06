Matthew Hahnel is a talented self-taught photographer who was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia and currently lives and works in Boulder, Colorado. Matthew focuses on travel photography, he shoots a lot of landscape, lifestyle and adventures. “I have traveled extensively to many incredible countries including Iceland, Switzerland, Norway, Canada, Fiji, Peru, Brazil, and many more,” he says. “I feel that traveling to these places has really opened my eyes to what the world has to offer and has given me a greater appreciation for life.”

My passion for photography stemmed from my love for the outdoors. It’s an activity which drives me to do things I may not have done otherwise. To take note of the finer details and to appreciate all that surrounds us.

