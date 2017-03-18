Oscar Nilsson is a talented Swedish self-taught photographer, adventurer and social media creative currently lives and works in San Francisco, California. Nilsson recieved his Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Advertising from Academy of Art University, San Francisco. Oscar shoots a lot of travel, lifestyle, nature and aerial photography. He uses Canon EOS 5D Mark III and Sony Alpha a7R II cameras.

I work with small and big brands on on-going projects and smaller activations. Travel, lifestyle, product, aerial, video, influencer work, etc.

More info: instagram / website