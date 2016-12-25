21 shares Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon + What's This?

Ford Yates is a talented 21-year-old self-taught photographer and senior at the University of Oklahoma, from Dallas, Texas, USA. Ford shoots a lot of portrait, landscape, lifestyle and travel photography. “When I wasn’t looking, the love of photography found me through the borrowed lens of my mom’s 1990’s DSLR; it somehow lifted an ordinary weekend hunting trip into a visual adventure,” he says.

I find a strong connection to themes of unrefined outdoor lifestyle, while being from a city of nearly three million.

More info: instagram / website