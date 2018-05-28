Stunning travel landscapes by Quin Schrock a.k.a. Ever Changing Horizon (previously featured), talented self-taught photographer, retoucher, instagrammer and adventurer currently based out of Southern California and Oahu. Quin focuses on landscaping and traveling, he documents his stunning adventures around the world and shares them with his over 694,000 Instagram followers. Schrock spent his free time outside surfing, skating, and pushing the limit on acceptable back flip locations.



