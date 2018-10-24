Stunning outdoor landscapes by Stan Moniz, a talented photographer, filmmaker, and educator from Waialua, Hawaii who currently lives and works in Laguna Beach, California. Stan became a professional body boarder at the age of 18 and remains an avid surfer today. His passion for music brought him to Southern California in 2000 and after a very successful career in a professional touring band, he ultimately set his sights on his other great passion: photography.

Stan Moniz focuses on adventure, lifestyle, and extreme photography. He has over 32.200 followers on Instagram and counting.



More info: Instagram / Website