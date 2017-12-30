Stevin Tuchiwsky is a talented photographer and adventurer currently based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Stevin focuses on outdoor and lifestyle, he shoots also amazing landscape, sport and travel photography. Tuchiwsky has always been passionate about capturing the adventures he himself takes part in. He has always immersed himself wholly in adventures off the beaten path, photographing his peers and fellow athletes in some of the most breathtaking places.

More info: instagram / facebook / website