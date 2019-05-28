Beautiful travel landscapes by Ty Newcomb, a gifted 27-years old self-taught photographer, and adventurer from Boulder, Colorado. Ty focuses mainly on outdoors and landscape photography. He travels all over the globe to capture majestic natural landscapes. Newcomb has more than 171K followers on Instagram.

I currently specialize in high-quality travel, lifestyle and aerial photography, as well as cinemagraphs, and short-form video. – Additionally, I provide social media marketing and influencer work with a growing online audience of over 150,000 people from corners all around the planet to help brands reach a wider demographic and more inclusive audience in an organic and non-intrusive way.

