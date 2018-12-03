Spectacular travel landscapes by Viktoria Haack, a talented photographer, and adventurer who was born in the UK and currently lives and works in BC, Canada. Viktoria focuses mainly on landscape, adventure, and outdoor photography. She has almost 100,000 followers on Instagram.

I have a background in fine art and anthropology. This combined with my love of the natural world brings a unique perspective to my photography: My ethos is to tread lightly; observe and document the subtle visual story within whichever photographic genre I am working.

More info: Instagram / Website