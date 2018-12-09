Oslo-based photographer Oystein Sture Aspelund captures the fiery red nordic landscape for his latest series entitled “Aeon”. The series is a collection of temporary installations of smoke, light, and fire set in the unspoiled Nordic landscapes. Enjoy also his Getting Lost series.

Thematically, the series is examining our relationship with the landscape and natural habitat. It is focusing on how we, as humans, interact with our natural spaces and environments. Raising awareness and presence, the series is aiming to create a symbiosis with the installations and its surroundings, while at the same time reflecting on the so-called Anthropocene epoch we live in today.

