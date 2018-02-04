New York From Above: Spectacular Aerial Photography by Andrew Griffiths

Andrew Griffiths (also known as Lensaloft) is a award-winning aerial photographer, director and self-confessed aviation nerd from Melbourne, Australia. Andrew focuses on aerial photography and 360 degree panoramas, he captures his stunning birdseye views from a loft a helicopter. Griffiths has been lucky enough to combine his two passions – photography & flight – into a career through creating amazing images while up at sometimes over 10,000ft in a helicopter. Andrew shoots cities around the globe. His photographs of New York, in particular, have gone viral and pushed his following to over 340,000 on Facebook alone!

