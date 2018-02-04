Photogrist community Create a post
Create a post

Photogrist Photography Magazine

Aerial Photography

New York From Above: Spectacular Aerial Photography by Andrew Griffiths

New York From Above: Spectacular Aerial Photography by Andrew Griffiths

Andrew Griffiths (also known as Lensaloft) is a award-winning aerial photographer, director and self-confessed aviation nerd from Melbourne, Australia. Andrew focuses on aerial photography and 360 degree panoramas, he captures his stunning birdseye views from a loft a helicopter. Griffiths has been lucky enough to combine his two passions – photography & flight – into a career through creating amazing images while up at sometimes over 10,000ft in a helicopter. Andrew shoots cities around the globe. His photographs of New York, in particular, have gone viral and pushed his following to over 340,000 on Facebook alone!

More info: instagram / facebook / website

What's Your Reaction?

Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
1
Cute
Fail Fail
0
Fail
Geeky Geeky
0
Geeky
Lol Lol
0
Lol
Love Love
0
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
0
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fun fun
0
fun
Scary Scary
0
Scary

You may also like

More From: Aerial Photography

DON'T MISS

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
X
Aerial Views of Miami by Bernhard LangAerial PhotographyAerial photos by Munich-based photographer Bernhard Lang of Miami, the port city on the Atlantic coast of south Florida in the southeastern United Sta…

New York From Above: Spectacular Aerial Photography by Andrew Griffiths

 
Choose A Format
Story
Formatted Text with Embeds and Visuals
List
The Classic Internet Listicles
Open List
Submit your own item and vote up for the best submission
Ranked List
Upvote or downvote to decide the best list item
Video
Youtube, Vimeo or Vine Embeds