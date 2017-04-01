Drew Palladino a.k.a. Ghxst is a talented self-taught photographer and explorer currently based in the Los Angeles area. Drew shoots amazing urban, abandoned, street, landscape & artistic portrait photography. “I picked up a camera at 14 years old & have been hooked ever since,” he says. “Fast forward 7 years & I’m still learning about my craft every day.”

My photography/editing style is inspired from a plethora of muses; new & old. My dreams are that of any passionate artist; chase their craft in search of an unobtainable state of content with their own work. Photography has changed my life & I hope to one day travel the world full-time, capturing my moments forever. Eventually, I would love to open my own art gallery featuring my work & the work of those that inspire me the most.

