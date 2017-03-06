Eric Rubens is a 29-year-old self-taught photographer, filmmaker, traveler and electrical engineer currently based in San Diego Area, Southern California. Eric joined instagram in 2012, more than 228,000 people have been followed his account. He shoots a lot of lifestyle, swimwear, portraits and adventure photography, His clients include: Disney, BMW, LG, Ritz-Carlton Hotels, AT&T, Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Mercedes Benz, Toyota USA and many others.

