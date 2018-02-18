Daredevil Photographer Jin-Woo Prensena Hangs Out of Helicopters to Take Spectacular Aerial Photos

Jin-Woo Prensena is a talented photographer and artist who was born in South Korea, raised and Germany and currently lives and works in Los Angeles, California. Prensena shoots stunning aerial photos from a top-down perspective, capturing the atmosphere throughout the event, in an unobtrusive way. Jin-Woo, who previously worked as a Hollywood handler, is well known for his beautiful beach pictures and daring aerial shots from around the globe. He has produced works from 7500 feet above downtown Los Angeles, flying over the remote riverbeds of the Icelandic highlands, the famous Faraglioni rocks of Capri, the tropics of Kauai, the frozen backcountry of Whistler, Canada and even deep in the Pacific with great white sharks.

