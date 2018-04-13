Stunning aerial landscapes by Johannes Höhn, talented 32-year-old photographer and videographer currently based in Cologne, Germany. Johannes focuses on landscaping and traveling, he shoots cool looking street, adventure and aerial photography. “I do have a strong passion for photography and videography related to the outdoor and lifestyle world”, he explaines. Höhn has over 216,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

The intention of my photographs is to blur the boundaries between urban and landscape photography. I love to experiment with ideas and thereby try to create a picture language that captivates the viewer.

