Meagan Lindsey Bourne is a talented 22-year-old photographer, adventurer and student currently based out of Southern California. She’s currently pursuing her business degree with a photography minor. Meagan focuses on adventure and destination wedding photography, she also shoots a lot of nature and landscape photography.

I want to use my photography to capture and tell your story. I am not your photographer if you are looking for posed, by the book, simple images. I am your photographer if you are looking for authentic, candid, creative images that will always bring you right back to when they were taken.

More info: instagram / facebook / website