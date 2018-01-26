Aerial Views of Miami by Bernhard Lang

Aerial photos by Munich-based photographer Bernhard Lang of Miami, the port city on the Atlantic coast of south Florida in the southeastern United States. Shot from a helicopter in 2016-2017, the images show the symmetrical arrangement of beach umbrellas from above—evenly spaced and color coded. At his website, Lang describes his interest in finding patterns and structures, which sometimes resemble abstract paintings, as well as capturing images that show the impact of human activities on nature and the environment.

Enjoy also his “Fish Farms: Intensive Mass Fish Farming in Greece” and “Aerial Views of The Carrara Marble Mines” series.

Bernhard Lang was born in 1970 in Crailsheim in the South of Germany. Since 1993 he’s based in Munich. He is married and has two sons. From 1993-1996 he made an official 3 year apprenticeship as photographer at Photostudio Anker, a photostudio specialized in advertising photography in Munich. After the apprenticeship, from 1996-2000 he worked as a freelance photo-assistent for various, international freelance photographers in advertising and fashion photography. Since 2000 he is working as freelance photographer. Until 2010 he was mainly doing people / advertising photography for varoius international clients.

