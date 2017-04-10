Aryton Page is a superb talented 27-year-old self-taught photographer and digital artist currently based in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA. Aryton got into the minimal aesthetic couple years ago via Instagram, he shoots a lot of various objects, buildings, and landscapes. Page loves to experiment with colors and perspective and states that he’s always striving to see everyday things in a different way.

I love to experiment with colors and perspective; I’m always striving to see everyday things in a different way, and in turn, I hope to get others to do the same.

More info: instagram / website