Ahady Rezan a.k.a. huxsterized is a talented 32-year-old self-taught photographer and graphic designer currently based in Selangor, Malaysia. Ahady studied Computer Graphic Design and has been working as a Graphic Designer for ten years now. He focuses on minimalism, Huxster reveals the creativity and dynamism you can find even in the most unlikely of urban spaces. He is fascinated by colorful walls, buildings, stripes, geometry, lines, shapes, shadows, etc.

More info: instagram