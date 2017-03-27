Alexander Petrosyan is a gifted street photographer who was born in 1965 in Lviv, Ukraine and currently lives and works in St. Petersburg, Russia. Petrosyan is one of the most well known contemporary photography master in Russia, he has spent years and years discovering and documenting infinite layers of St. Petersburg. Having received his first camera as a birthday gift at the age of 12, Alexander quit and came back to the practice several times before turning professional in 2000. In addition to his day job as a photographer for the Kommersant Publishing House, he has had his work published in Newsweek, National Geographic, GEO, Izvestia, Le Monde and Vokrug Sveta, among others.

I have two subjects: the city and the people. Saint Petersburg is my favorite stage. But I’m also lucky to be able to travel a lot with my work. And to breath in other realities, very different from Russia.

