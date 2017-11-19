Evelyn Bencicova is a multi-talented photographer, artist and visual creative based in Bratislava, Slovakia. Evelyn focuses on portraiture, she shoots amazing fashion, fine art and beauty portrait photography. Bencicova studied fine art and new media at University of Applied Arts in Vienna. Today combining her academic research with interest in contemporary visual culture, Evelyn’s work is unmistakable for her signature timelessness and individual aesthetic.

More info: instagram / facebook / website