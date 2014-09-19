Photogrist community Create a post
Create a post

Photogrist Photography Magazine

Portrait Photography

Twins by Alma Haser

Alma Haser graduated in 2010, completing her BA (Hons) in Photography in Art Practice at Nottingham Trent University. Bilingual in English and German, she comes from a family steeped in arts and the creative industries, both in the UK and in Europe. Aged 13, she accompanied her mother and younger brother on a round-the-world trip, culminating in a six-month stay on the Cook Islands in the South Pacific. Travel continues to be one of her great passions.

After exploring with self-portraiture, and then moving to London Alma started to create a strong body of portraits which have got her a lot of recognition. Chosen by the British Journal of Photography as one of the four best graduates of 2010, her work has featured in 10 exhibitions internationally. Her Cosmic Surgery series received third place peoples choice award at the Foto8 Summer Show 2012 and ‘The Ventriloquist,’ a portrait of two friends, was shortlisted for the Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize shown at the National Portrait Gallery in London. She has also been chosen as 2013 Magenta Foundation’s Bright Spark Award.

What's Your Reaction?

Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
0
Cute
Fail Fail
0
Fail
Geeky Geeky
0
Geeky
Lol Lol
0
Lol
Love Love
0
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
0
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fun fun
0
fun
Scary Scary
0
Scary

More From: Portrait Photography

DON'T MISS

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
Choose A Format
Story
Formatted Text with Embeds and Visuals
List
The Classic Internet Listicles
Open List
Submit your own item and vote up for the best submission
Ranked List
Upvote or downvote to decide the best list item
Video
Youtube, Vimeo or Vine Embeds