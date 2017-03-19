Robin Schwartz is a 60-year-old professional photographer who lives in New Jersey with her husband, Robert Forman, daughter, Amelia, and five companion animals. Robin received a Master of Fine Arts in Photography from Pratt Institute and her photographs are held in several museum collections, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Museum of Modern Art, The Smithsonian American Art Museum, Washington, D.C. and The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

Photographing animals and the people that are devoted to animals is what I have always cared about and is the driving force in all my work.

For her impressive photography project titled “Amelia and the Animals”, Robin Schwartz documented her daughter Amelia’s adventures among the animals. Since she was three-and-a-half, Amelia has been posing with all manner of critters, including tigers, kangaroos, elephants, deer and more.

