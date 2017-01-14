Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon +

Ross Lipson is a landscape photographer from Orchard Lake, Michigan who currently lives and works in Bend, Oregon. Ross travels across the country capturing amazing mountains, water, desert, wildlife and nature landscapes. The journey stirred within him a passion for the beauty of the world around him, documenting the thing he saw through his photography. Lipson focuses on documenting individual moments that harness the magic, solitude and immensity of the wilderness, to translate his emotional response through his work and onto the viewer.

More info: instagram / facebook / website