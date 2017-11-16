Kirill Varnaev is a talented photographer and artist who was born in Saint Petersburg, Russia and currently lives and works in Barcelona, Spain. In his series “Among Us”, Kirill camouflages the hidden figures and heroes missed in the day to day life.

Who stood behind you today, on the train, on the bus, or rising in the elevator? They are here. They move silently through the city, bright fireflies lost in the shadows of our soulless, monochrome daily grind. Kirill Varnaev sought them out, armed only with only his camera and a sense of something extraordinary simply awaiting discovery.

More info: behance / facebook / website