Stunning Analog Street Photography by Daniel Regner

Daniel Regner is a multi-talented storyteller, analog and digital photographer, cinematographer, video editor and visual artist currently based in Baltimore, Maryland. Daniel focuses on nature photography, photojournalism, documentary filmmaking, and telling human stories with a positive social impact, in a fun and creative way. Regner received his BS in Film, Video & Theatre from Stevenson University in 2010. He uses Mamiya C330 camera for his film photography.

