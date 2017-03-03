Raphael Vangelis is a talented filmmaker and artist from London, who spent 1.5 years creating short film “Analogue Loaders”, transforming digital loading symbols to “something analogue and playful.” Analogue Loaders is a two minute stop motion animation, made with 3D printing, iPhone and traditional animation. The short contains 30 different loading screens of various brands, including Apple, Google, Microsoft, Spotify and Dropbox. He also released a behind the scenes.

This short film is my animated autobiography. I spend most of my life swearing at the computer because it’s crashed or isn’t working. Here, well known digital symbols are turned into something analogue and playful. The result is an homage to all the lost time we collectively spend in digital limbo in the hopes of sudden development on our screen.