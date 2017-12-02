After the Minecraft In Real Life series and its strange geometric animals, Indonesian digital artist Aditya Aryanto continues the series with his latest project Animal Ball. Aryanto transforms animals as if they came straight out of Minecraft.

Animals are a part of our life and we must see them every day. In this project, I try to visualise shapes for the animals. I tried changing their bodies and that was quite complicated. Imagination is always needed to make a new animal form.

This time, I am trying to make them different; to be round. I was curious about the response, so I tried to upload them on Instagram, and the result was beyond my expectation. Finally, I made some categories, and one of them is Aniball (Animal Ball).

More info: instagram / behance