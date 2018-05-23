Ondřej Prosický is a talented 51-year-old self taught photographer, retoucher and traveler currently based in Prague, Czech Republic. Ondřej received his degree in Geology from the Faculty of Natural Science of the Charles University in Prague and at the Technical University of Ostrava. His journeys to active volcanoes and studies of remote national parks brought him to intensive photography of wild nature. Now he spends most of the year on his journeys photographing nature.

Prosický focuses on wildlife photography, he travels all over the world to capture stunning animals, landscapes and nature photography. Ondřej contributes to National Geographic Czech Republic, Koktejl, Outdoor, Travel Professional Magazine and many others.



More info: instagram / facebook / website