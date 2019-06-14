Andy Parkinson is a multi-talented award-winning wildlife photographer, adventurer, and contributing photographer to National Geographic magazine currently based in Derbyshire, England. Andy focuses on wildlife, animals, and birds photography. He won the overall title of Bird Photographer of the Year 2016 and has had over 30 awarded images in the British Wildlife Photography Awards. Parkinson has more than 108K followers on Instagram.



