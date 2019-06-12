Amazing animals portraits by Daniel Rosengren, a talented 41-years old photographer, ecologist, and adventurer who was born and raised in Gävle, Sweden and currently lives and works in Frankfurt, Germany. Daniel specializes in wildlife, birds, and animals photography. He worked five years with lion research in Serengeti.

After completing a Master’s degree in ecology and evolution at the University of Umeå, I started traveling a lot. My two most memorable trips are both made on a bicycle. In February 2004 I embarked from the very northernmost tip of Europe, the North Cape of Norway, with the idea of cycling down to the southernmost tip of Africa, Cape Agulhas. I arrived there in July 2007 after a lot of good times, a couple of really bad ones and 31,270 kilometers (19,430 miles) covered, pedaling.

