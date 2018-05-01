Spectacular wildlife shots by Paul Nicklen, talented photographer, adventurer, film-maker and marine biologist currently based in Nanoose Bay, British Columbia, Canada. Growing up in a small Inuit community on Baffin Island in Canada’s Arctic, Nicklen spent his childhood years observing nature and traveling on the land. He learned from the Inuit how to survive in the Arctic and developed a keen interest in observing wildlife. Today, Paul uses his camera to reveal the nature of a world melting away under human-induced global warming.

“I call myself an interpreter and a translator,” he says. “I translate what the scientists are telling me. If we lose ice, we stand to lose an entire ecosystem. I hope we can realize through my photography how interconnected these species are to ice. It just takes one image to get someone’s attention.”

