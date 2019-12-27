Isa Leshko is a talented photographer, writer, and activist from New Jersey who currently lives and works in Salem, Massachusetts. Her work examines themes relating to animal rights, aging, and mortality. Isa’s book “Allowed to Grow Old: Portraits of Elderly Animals from Farm Sanctuaries” documents animals, living on farm sanctuaries, in their old age.

For nearly a decade, I have visited farm animal sanctuaries across America to create photographic portraits of geriatric animals. I began this series shortly after caring for my mom who had Alzheimer’s disease. The experience had a profound effect on me and forced me to confront my own mortality. I am terrified of growing old and I started photographing geriatric animals in order to take an unflinching look at this fear. As I met rescued farm animals and heard their stories, though, my motivation for creating this work changed. I became a passionate advocate for these animals and I wanted to use my images to speak on their behalf.

In addition to the photographs, Allowed to Grow Old provides a brief biographical note about each animal and includes essays by nature writers and animal rights activists.

Blue, Australian Kelpie, Age 19

Nearly all of the farm animals I met for this project endured horrific abuse and neglect prior to their rescue. Yet it is a massive understatement to say that they are the lucky ones. Roughly fifty billion land animals are factory farmed globally each year. It is nothing short of a miracle to be in the presence of a farm animal who has managed to reach old age. Most of their kin die before they are six months old. By depicting the beauty and dignity of elderly farm animals, I invite reflection upon what is lost when these animals are not allowed to grow old.

Buddy, Appaloosa Horse, Age 28

Bumper, Mixed Breed Dog, Age 17

Embden Goose, Age 28

Kiri, Great Plains Wolf, Age 17

Mariclare, Draft Crossbreed, Age 27

Melvin, Angora Goat, Age 11

Pumpkin, Morgan Arabian Horse, Age 28

Violet, Potbellied Pig, Age 12

