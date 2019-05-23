Awesome shots of animals by Nick Sulzer, a talented photographer, and adventurer who was born in De Pere, Wisconsin and currently lives and works in Jackson, Wyoming. Nick focuses mainly on wildlife, animals, nature, and landscape photography. He received his degree in Cross-Media Graphics Management and a minor in Photography and Video from The University of Wisconsin Stout. Sulzer works as a photographer for Buckrail news and a Digital Marketer for TMBR creative agency.



More info: Instagram / Website