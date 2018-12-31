Gorgeous wild animals portraits by Thomas D Mangelsen, a talented photographer, and adventurer currently lives near Grand Teton National Park. He focuses mainly on wildlife and nature photography. Tom’s love for wild animals and wild places originates from spending his childhood fishing and exploring the banks of the Platte River in Nebraska with his brothers—carrying home tadpoles, frogs, snakes, and baby birds. Mangelsen has traveled throughout the natural world for over 40 years observing and photographing the Earth’s last great wild places. His photography has appeared in numerous magazines, including National Geographic, Life, Audubon, National Wildlife, Smithsonian, Natural History, Newsweek, Wildlife Art, American Photo and many other publications. Thomas has over 39.200 followers on Instagram and counting.



More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website