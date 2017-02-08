Anka Zhuravleva is a talented 37-year-old self-taught photographer, artist and architect from Moscow, Russia who currently lives and works in Porto, Portugal. Zhuravleva spent her childhood with books on art and her mothers drawing tools, covering acres of paper with her drawings. Anka spent her earlier years working as a tattoo artist, and modeling for Playboy, among other jobs.

Keep your eyes wide open, try to find your inner child, let he (she) help you with that. Try not to create “like somebody”. Yes, maybe this is the fastest way but often it has no progress. Become your own angry critic and your own fan in one. Only you know better everything about your mistakes and successes. And never give up!!

Anka Zhuravleva has a beautifully developed emotional interpretation in her work using both digital and analog compositions.

