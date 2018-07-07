Self-taught architectural photographers Daniel Rueda and Anna Devís (previously featured) love to travel the world in search of interesting perspective and geometry related to architecture. The duo currently based in Valencia, Spain. They both have a unique style that features storytelling, precision, humor, creativity and an amazing aesthetic.

Anna is an architect by training, she’s currently studying Design and Illustration. Rueda also works as an architect, architectural photographer, and professor. You can follow their adventures on the Instagram accounts linked below.

Ruedo and Devis have amassed over 588,000 collective Instagram followers with their unique geometric elements found in buildings across Europe.

More info: Anna Devís / Daniel Rueda