Patty Carroll is a talented photographer, artist and graphic designer from Park Ridge who currently lives and works in Chicago, Illinois. Patty received her BFA in Graphic Design from the University of Illinois and MS in Photography from the Institute of Design at IIT, Chicago. Growing up in the Chicago suburbs during the 1950s and ’60s, photographer Patty Carroll lived in a homogeneous, harmonious bubble. Carroll has been known for her highly intense, color saturated photos for four decades now. Her long-running series “Anonymous Women” consists of a 3-part series of studio installations made for the camera, addressing women and their complicated relationships with domesticity.

In the photographic series, “Anonymous Women: Draped,” a lone woman is hidden in a draped vignette with an occasional domestic prop or piece of furniture, where she performs domestic trickery. In the ensuing series, “Anonymous Women: Reconstructed,” the woman becomes part of her excessive domestic trappings and activities. “Reconstructed” is commentary on obsession with collecting, designing, and decorating, inviting hilarity and pathos in our relationship with “things.” In the latest narratives, “Demise,” the woman becomes the victim of her home to her downfall. Her activities, obsessions and objects are overwhelming her. Her home has become a site of tragedy. The scenes of her heartbreaking end are inspired by several sources including the game of clue, where murder occurs in one of five rooms of the house: Dining Room, Kitchen, Hall, Conservatory, and Library.

The scenes and narratives that I create in the studio are about women who use their objects and décor to shore themselves up against a dark, scary world. Obsessing and perfecting home life with its objects, decoration, and activities, fills a void of futility, and creates usefulness beyond caring for family or career.

More info: facebook / website