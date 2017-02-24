Michal Krzysztofowicz is an amateur 38-year-old photographer from Poland, who documents his life at Halley VI Research Station in Antarctica, working as Data Manager for the British Antarctic Survey. “I’ve been interested in photography for as long as I can remember, although I got a little bit more serious in the recent 10 years or so,” he says. Michal captured stunning Aurora Australis, penguins, planes, sea ice and spaceships. Krzysztofowicz challenged himself to take a photo a day for the whole year.

When I came to Halley for my second winter, I decided it would be a good idea to have a personal project to see me through the winter – this was going to be something completely unrelated to my work, and I knew it would have to be related to photography. I’ve taken thousands of pictures during my first winter and I knew this place had a great photo potential.

I wanted a more structured project, with a defined goal, and I also wanted to improve my skills as well as having a reason to get out every single day. I decided I’d be taking pictures every single day of 2016 – this is how Antarctica366 was born.

