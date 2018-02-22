Antisocial: Satirical Photo Manipulations by Mike Campau

For his latest series “Antisocial”, Mike Campau combines photography and CGI (MODO and VRAY) to illustrate the isolation and loneliness of social networks. Mike has rendered these social giants like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Behance, as neon signs on empty parking lot which is a symbol of our isolated posts.

Social Media is starting to get some pull back, and rightfully so. Each platform has its own problems, but all have had a large impact on society as a whole, both good and bad. Each image takes place in an empty parking lot which is a symbol of our singularly isolated posts, but placed in a location where it can be easily seen by many

Enjoy also his Free Bird series.

