Fantastic minimalist and colorful architecture shots by Calle Artmark, talented 39-year-old photographer, retoucher and artist currently based in Järfälla, Stockholm, Sweden. “I have a softspot for nature and landscape photography but I also like the contrast of taking my gear to urban places and shot architecture”, he says. Calle uses Canon EOS 5D Mark II and Canon EOS 5D Mark III cameras with Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 USM, 17-40mm 4.0, 16-35mm 2,8 and 70-200mm 2,8 lens. He has over 18,400 followers on Instagram and counting.

I’ve tried to draw and write, I even tried to sing but it never felt right, never felt natural. But with photography i does. Capturing whatever, whenever. I tend to mostly shoot Scapes, weather its land, water, city or winter I tend to capture the scenes around me, trying to document it, the way I see them. I’m still in the beginning of my photographical journey that I hope will take me to a lot of amazing places and give me opportunity to meet interesting people.

All these buildings are photographed either in Stockholm Sweden or in Copenhagen, Denmark + Guggenheim in NYC.

More info: instagram / facebook / website