Beomsik Won is an professional Korean photographer and artist who currently lives and works in Seul. Beomsik received his M.F.A. in Photography from Hongik University and M.F.A. in Fine Art Media from UCL University. To Won architecture is a language that can be expanded, reduced, and manipulated at will. For his latest ‘Archisculpture Project’, Korean artist assembled from photos of diverse architectural buildings by various architects. While studying at the Slade School of Art, Won was inspired by the eclectic variety of London architecture, but felt that to photograph the buildings he admired individually would only amount to a database, when what he sought was a creative response to his experiences in the city.

Like collectors who arrange and classify their acquisitions with great care, artists analyze selected city fragments gathered from here and there and with them create their sculptures. What exist now as disparate structures are reborn as beautiful sculptures which retain their diachronic or synchronic histories, or else encompass it all.

More info: website Sourse: ufunk