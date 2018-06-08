Striking Architectural Photography by Anders Bobert
Vibrant architecture shots by Anders Bobert, talented self-taught photographer, 3D graphics artist and videographer currently based in Stockholm, Sweden. A trained architect, Anders left the world of architecture design to follow his passion of photography. Robert uses Nikon D810 with Nikon PC-E FX NIKKOR 24mm, Nikon AF-S FX NIKKOR 85mm, Nikon AF-S FX NIKKOR 50mm, Nikon Micro-NIKKOR 105mm and Samyang 14mm Ultra Wide-Angle lens.
More info: instagram / facebook / website