Øystein Sture Aspelund is a talented photographer and artist currently based in Trondheim, Norway. “Shooting both analog and digital, I see my work as a response and reaction to my surroundings,” he says. “Thematically I aim to have a kind of cultural presence in my photographs.” Øystein fascinated by the contrast between nature and culture, and he seeks to always have a representation of this relationship in his projects. For his “Cyan” series Aspelund captured stunning geometry and color of interesting building details.

One of my main subjects of inspiration are places that have seen rapid changes. It may be borderlands where the civilization turns into the wild. Or reflections on the struggle between man and his environment. Often the results end up in a field between traditional documentary and art photography.

