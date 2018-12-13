Minimalist and colorful architectural shots by Birgit Schlosser, a talented photographer, and graphic designer currently based in Munich, Germany. Birgit focuses mainly on architecture and urban photography. “I discover, look at and photograph – architecture, geotopies, hidden stories,” she says. “As a photographer, I have come to appreciate experiencing and letting my surroundings work in a decelerated, meditative way, finding the best angles and facets and – with a little luck – capturing something special”, Schlosser adds.

Repetition is one of the fundamental design principles and only by repetition rhythm arises: equal, versatile, syncopated or polyrhythmic. This principle can also be discovered and is used in architecture.

More info: Instagram / Behance