Photogrist community Create a post
Create a post

Photogrist Photography Magazine

Trending LoveLove
Architecture Photography

Gorgeous Architectural Photography by Karen Gkiounasian

Gorgeous Architectural Photography by Karen Gkiounasian

Karen Gkiounasian is a talented photographer, retoucher and filmmaker who was born in Yerevan, Armenia and currently lives and works in Thessaloniki, Greece. Karen focuses on fashion and wedding photography, he also shoots a lot of urban, landscape, architecture and travel photography. Graduated from Viamyl College in Thessaloníki. Gkiounasian has 4,250 followers on instagram. He uses Canon EOS 5D Mark IV with Sigma 20mm f 1,4 lens.

Even though i prefer images to words when it comes to expressing myself, I’ll try to give you an idea of what it is that I do. It all starts with a single click and then, thousands follow. That’s how I define experience; thousands upon thousands of clicks and hours upon hours invested in capturing life into time capsules of photos and videos. My goal is to make moments last forever. I put together frames to gently embrace emotions in my pictures. To make a film, i seamlessly stitch pictures together to tell a story. I’ll enhance or tone down colors, or even give a vintage accent to the story in order to put my signature on it. A part of my soul lies in every single one of my projects and this is how I define passion for creation. I want to be perceived as a photo maker, not a photo taker; this is my vision.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

What's Your Reaction?

Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
0
Cute
Fail Fail
0
Fail
Geeky Geeky
0
Geeky
Lol Lol
0
Lol
Love Love
5
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
0
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fun fun
0
fun
Scary Scary
0
Scary

More From: Architecture Photography

DON'T MISS

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
Choose A Format
Story
Formatted Text with Embeds and Visuals
List
The Classic Internet Listicles
Open List
Submit your own item and vote up for the best submission
Ranked List
Upvote or downvote to decide the best list item
Video
Youtube, Vimeo or Vine Embeds