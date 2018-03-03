Gorgeous Architectural Photography by Karen Gkiounasian

Karen Gkiounasian is a talented photographer, retoucher and filmmaker who was born in Yerevan, Armenia and currently lives and works in Thessaloniki, Greece. Karen focuses on fashion and wedding photography, he also shoots a lot of urban, landscape, architecture and travel photography. Graduated from Viamyl College in Thessaloníki. Gkiounasian has 4,250 followers on instagram. He uses Canon EOS 5D Mark IV with Sigma 20mm f 1,4 lens.

Even though i prefer images to words when it comes to expressing myself, I’ll try to give you an idea of what it is that I do. It all starts with a single click and then, thousands follow. That’s how I define experience; thousands upon thousands of clicks and hours upon hours invested in capturing life into time capsules of photos and videos. My goal is to make moments last forever. I put together frames to gently embrace emotions in my pictures. To make a film, i seamlessly stitch pictures together to tell a story. I’ll enhance or tone down colors, or even give a vintage accent to the story in order to put my signature on it. A part of my soul lies in every single one of my projects and this is how I define passion for creation. I want to be perceived as a photo maker, not a photo taker; this is my vision.