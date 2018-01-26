Photogrist community Create a post
Minimalist and Abstract Architecture Photography by Mark den Hartog

Minimalist and Abstract Architecture Photography by Mark den Hartog

Mark den Hartog is a talented photographer and high-end retoucher currently based in Leiderdorp, Netherlands. Mark focuses on architecture, he shoots also creative cityscape and urban photography. Hartog uses Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100, Sony Alpha a7R, Sony Alpha a7R II and Canon EOS 5DS R cameras.

In my photography I strive to capture the essence of the original design, to communicate the actual feel and atmosphere of being there. In my quest for the perfect image, I have developed into a high-end photo retoucher. The added benefit of this is a specialization in “Time Shift Photography”, a process that combines multiple slices of time into one very special image. I Hope my photos will do the rest of the talking and show what I can do for your projects.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

