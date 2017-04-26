Beautiful Architecture Photography by Pavel Bendov
Pavel Bendov is a talented architectural photographer and urban explorer who was born and raised in Belarus and currently lives and woks in Manhattan, New York. Pavel received his Bachelor of Laws from Bachelor of Laws in 2011. Bendov sees himself as a visual translator, taking the time and care to understand the client’s needs and articulate them through his photographs. He shoots a lot of urban, interior and architecture photography.
