Minimalist architectural shots by Peter Bennetts, a global-roaming photographer currently based in Melbourne, Australia. Peter specializes in architecture photography. He shoots also a lot of natural and urban landscapes. Bennetts has over 13,400 followers on Instagram and counting. His initial pursuit of environmental reportage assignments has led Peter to photograph features all over the world including Argentina, Austria, Chile & Easter Island, China, Denmark, France, French Polynesia, Fiji, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Portugal, West Papua, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Spain, Solomon Islands, Switzerland, Thailand, U.A.E., U.K., U.S.A. and Vanuatu.



