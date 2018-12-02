Fantastic architectural shots by Peter Li, an award-winning photographer, and artist currently based in London, England. Peter focuses mainly on architecture photography. His architectural artwork had received 1st place in the Architecture Category at the Epson Internation Pano Awards 2018 & was commended at the Sony World Photography Awards 2018. Li loves to capture the stunning symmetry of cathedrals, each with its own details, and colors. He has over 21,600 followers on Instagram and counting. Peter uses Sony Alpha a7 III camera.



More info: Instagram / Website